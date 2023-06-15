Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KC Streetcar extension project hits halfway point

By Greg Payne
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For a while now, a large portion of Main Street in Kansas City has been filled with orange cones, barriers and detour signs.

“It’s been what you can call ‘a mess’ the last couple of months,” said Michael Tuschhoff, who lives near the new line.

It’s all part of the KC Streetcar’s Main Street Extension project, which will eventually allow riders to travel from the River Market all the way to the UMKC campus near the Plaza.

“I’ll use it like I use the part that’s running right now,” said KC resident Lavern Rayford.

For Alan Stribling, the owner of the new Uptown Lounge on Main Street, the extension means endless possibilities for extra business. That is part of the reason he chose the spot about a year ago.

“The projected traffic patterns for that -- anywhere from 12,000 to 15,000 users per day moving back and forth on this -- we thought that this would be a wonderful thing for the city, for this part of the city, specifically the Main Street corridor,” said Stribling.

On Tuesday, KC Streetcar tweeted out that their crews’ work this week marks the 50% completion mark of the project. That’s good news for people living nearby.

“Well 50% is better than 49%, so progress is all you can ask for,” said Tuschhoff.

Business like Uptown Lounge are hoping one day their live music will have people taking the streetcar stop and file into his spot.

“I suffered through the construction in front of my store for quite some time now. The people across the street are suffering through the same thing. But, with the reward at the end of the tunnel, with the completion of this project and the increased traffic, I think it will be wonderful for businesses like mine,” said Stribling.

The entire project is expected to be completed by 2025.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John and Brandi Scaletty described a random attack by a group of men outside Arrowhead Stadium.
Couple attacked outside Arrowhead questions emergency response and 911 hold time
Dominick Helveston said he and his service dog Diesel are pretty much inseparable.
Definition of ‘service dog’ causes some confusion, tensions between owner and business
VIDEO: Travis Kelce throws first pitch at Kauffman Stadium
VIDEO: Travis Kelce throws first pitch at Kauffman Stadium
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
Thieves stole several bottles from Liquor Mania was hit at 2:30 a.m. on June 13, 2023.
Liquor store owners in Kansas City metro frustrated by string of thefts

Latest News

The Kansas City Royals have whittled down multiple possible sites for its downtown stadium to...
Activist group rallies for benefits from Royals downtown stadium
The Kansas City Royals have whittled down multiple possible sites for its downtown stadium to...
Activist group rallies for benefits from Royals downtown stadium
“Where is the money supposed to come from? You can’t get blood from a turnip.”
Jackson County homeowners experience sticker shock from hike in property taxes
The crews’ work this week marks the 50% completion mark of the project. That’s good news for...
KC Streetcar extension project hits halfway point