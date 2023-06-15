KC best selling author Julie Garwood dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Known for steamy romance and historical fiction novels such as “The Bride” and “The Secret,” Kansas City native Julie Garwood died June 8 the age of 78 in Leawood, Kansas.

Garwood, born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri, sold over 35 million copies of her novels and earned 24 New York Times Bestsellers during her decades-long career. She died while completing her 36th novel for adults, and also published a series of young adult books.

Garwood is survived by her three children Elizabeth Ashley, Bryan Michael and Gerald, who said she was the Matriarch of their family in Garwood’s obituary.

The author grew up in a large, Irish family with six siblings and later attended the all-girls high school St. Theresa’s Academy.

“Her Grandchildren, indeed her entire family, her faith, her warmth and kindness; her eternal nurturing spirit for any and all, will keep Julia’s spirit nearby for all who seek beauty in this world” the obituary reads. “Her cookies will require an entire page unto themselves.”

Fans of her novels are now mourning her loss and celebrating her legacy on social media.

25 years ago, when I started my publishing journey, Julie Garwood inspired me to write out-of-the-box historical romance. Very sad to know she is no longer with us. Thank goodness we still have her books https://t.co/onDdzlaMrF — Julia London callously splits infinitives (@JuliaFLondon) June 15, 2023

I’m so sorry to read this. Julie is one of my favour authors. I re-read Ransom at least twice a year. She was a wonderful author and wrote very memorable and loving characters. Sincere condolences to her family. She will be forever in my heart and the hearts of all her fans. — Joss (@jossunwin) June 15, 2023

RIP Ms. Garwood. Your books and your wonderful characters made a huge impression in my life. You are one of the reasons I wanted to become a writer. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. ❤️ You will be missed — ᴋᴇʟʟʏ ᴡᴀꜱʜɪɴɢᴛᴏɴ (@kellywashwrites) June 14, 2023

