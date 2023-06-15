KC best selling author Julie Garwood dies
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Known for steamy romance and historical fiction novels such as “The Bride” and “The Secret,” Kansas City native Julie Garwood died June 8 the age of 78 in Leawood, Kansas.
Garwood, born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri, sold over 35 million copies of her novels and earned 24 New York Times Bestsellers during her decades-long career. She died while completing her 36th novel for adults, and also published a series of young adult books.
Garwood is survived by her three children Elizabeth Ashley, Bryan Michael and Gerald, who said she was the Matriarch of their family in Garwood’s obituary.
The author grew up in a large, Irish family with six siblings and later attended the all-girls high school St. Theresa’s Academy.
“Her Grandchildren, indeed her entire family, her faith, her warmth and kindness; her eternal nurturing spirit for any and all, will keep Julia’s spirit nearby for all who seek beauty in this world” the obituary reads. “Her cookies will require an entire page unto themselves.”
Fans of her novels are now mourning her loss and celebrating her legacy on social media.
