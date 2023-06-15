Aging & Style
Jackie Stiles hosting basketball camps across small towns in Kansas

The former WNBA Rookie of the Year wants to give back to the next generation of basketball players in small towns, like where she grew up.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A familiar face to Kansas basketball is on her way around the Midwest giving back. The all-time leading scorer in Kansas history, Jackie Stiles, has started her summer basketball camp tour.

The former WBNA Rookie of the Year is hitting 24 different locations providing instruction to young campers, and she wants to give back to the next generation of basketball players from small towns like where she grew up (Claflin, Kan.).

Of the 24 different locations she’s traveling to this summer, 19 have populations of 3,200 or less. Stiles said it may not be the conventional way, but it was important to her.

“I definitely purposely did that because I remember having to drive hours,” Stiles said. “I remember playing on my first AAU team, my dad had to drive me to Kansas City every weekend. It was like eight hours.”

“It about caused a divorce between him and my mom like ‘What? You’re crazy to drive that far,’” she joked. “I just know how it is and they have to drive everywhere so it’s been fun for me to go into their town and bring it to them.”

Details on each camp can be found on Stiles’ Facebook page. The remaining camp locations are as follows:

June 17 - Clever, MO

June 22 - Spokane, MO

June 23 - Branson, MO

June 27 - Cassville, MO

June 11 - Fairfield

July 12 - Hill City

July 13 - Ellis

July 14 - Goodland

July 15 - Oakley

July 19 - Montezuma

July 21 - Stafford

July 22 - Topeka

July 27 - Mountain Grove, MO

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

