Independence police investigating burglary, over $4K worth of medication stolen

By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is attempting to identify two suspects involved in the burglary of a business in the area of U.S. 40 Highway and Arrowhead Drive.

The store was burglarized around 4 a.m. June 11. Surveillance video captured two male suspects removing over $4,000 worth of medication from the pharmacy area of the business.

The Independence Police Department is asking anyone that can identify the pictured subjects or has information regarding the burglary, to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.(Independence Police Department)

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspects or the burglary to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

