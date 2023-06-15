Aging & Style
FORECAST: Hot, dry conditions expected Friday

By Alena Lee
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Expect little change to our weather Friday, with plenty of sunshine and highs back in the middle to upper 80s. Some areas could reach 90 degrees. There’s a very slim chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Most areas will go throughout the entire day dry before our rain chances increase this weekend. Saturday will feature scattered showers and storms that will move in and out of the area throughout the day, especially toward the late afternoon and evening. We should have our highest chance of rain occur between Saturday night into early Sunday. By no means will Sunday be a washout, but early morning showers may prevent you from being outdoors. Rain will eventually taper off by the afternoon, leaving us with pleasant conditions before the weekend is over. Highs on Sunday will easily get stuck in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Unfortunately, the cooler and drier air doesn’t last. A ridge of high pressure will build back over the region and stay parked there for several days. This will lead to very similar conditions each afternoon for much of next week.

