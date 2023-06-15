Aging & Style
FORECAST: Air quality alert Thursday with clear skies and toasty temperatures

By Greg Bennett
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:58 AM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Original high-pressure continues to dominate the central plains in the Missouri River Valley today. This will keep skies clear, and the temperature high moving into the afternoon. Due to the orientation of this pressure system, the wind is rather light, which will keep air quality on the lower side this afternoon. An air quality alert has been issued today, so please limit any strenuous outdoor activities this afternoon. Afternoon temperatures are expected in the upper 80s and lower 90s, with the high UV rays leading to a 40 to 45-minute burn time.

By Friday late afternoon, high pressure will begin to shift east, and a weak trough develops providing a small threat for isolated showers and weak storm activity by the end of the day. A main line of storms is expected with a front and low-pressure system Saturday. A severe weather threat is likely for southern counties with a concentration of tornado activity further south into Oklahoma. The storm threat will remain through the afternoon, clear into the overnight, and will extend into early Sunday morning. Please be weather alert during this time, but the good news is a dryer pattern will take over for the second part of Father’s Day Sunday.

Mostly clear to partly sunny skies take over next week as we move into the official start of the summer solstice and the temperatures rebound from the lower 80s at the end of the weekend back to near 90°.

