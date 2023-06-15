5 years since death of 2 KC deputies, murder trial delayed for third time

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Thursday marks five years since Wyandotte County sheriff’s deputies Theresa King and Patrick Rohrer were shot and killed during a routine inmate transport. The capital murder case has yet to be taken to trial, and a third delay has now pushed the start date to 2025 — more than six years since the shooting.

On June 15, 2018, King and Rohrer were transporting Antoine Fielder from the Wyandotte County Courthouse to jail. Despite being handcuffed and shackled, Fielder is alleged to have overpowered the deputies and grabbed one of their weapons, using it to shoot them.

“It is very possible that with their own firearm, they were both shot.”

Rohrer, 35, died shortly after the altercation. He had been with the department for seven years and had two children. King, 44, had been with the department for 13 years and left behind three children. She died just after midnight the following morning in the hospital.

Today we pause to pay tribute to Deputies Theresa King and Patrick Rohrer for the sacrifices they made for their... Posted by Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, June 15, 2023

Fielder was reportedly injured in the altercation, as well, and underwent surgery that day. He was later charged with two counts of capital murder and one count of aggravated robbery for the deaths of Rohrer and King.

These are not Fielder’s first murder charges. He was accused of killing 22-year-old Kelsey Ewonus in 2015 but ultimately not convicted when two juries could not reach a decision. In late 2017, he was charged with the murder of 55-year-old Rosemarie Harmon. It was a court hearing for charges related to this incident that put Fielder in the transport van with Rohrer and King in 2018.

Although the trial was originally set to begin in April 2019, a county judge delayed it by 90 days for unspecified reasons. A new date was set for September 2023 but on June 15, it was rescheduled one more time. Now, the capital murder trial is scheduled to begin in February 2025.

