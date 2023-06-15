Aging & Style
Find out where Kansas and Missouri rank in America’s Health Rankings 2023 Senior Report

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT
The United Health Foundation recently released the America’s Health Rankings 2023 Senior Report which highlights strengths, challenges, and disparities in the health and well-being of older Americans across all 50 states. Watch this to find out where Kansas and Missouri rank this year. Click here if you want to view the entire report and dig deeper into the statistics for each state. Sponsored by UnitedHealthcare.

