Children’s Mercy invests in mental health crisis afflicting children and teens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Children’s Mercy is announcing a five-year, multi-million dollar investment Thursday towards addressing the pediatric mental health crisis.

15 million children need mental health services while only 30-50% receive that care, according to Children’s Mercy. A press release from the hospital says those numbers are even higher in the Kansas City region. 1 in 6 American children 6-17 years old experiences a mental health disorder each year, according to the NAMI.

President and CEO of Children’s Mercy Paul Kempiniski will be at the announcement, along with Division Director of Development and Behavioral Health Dr. Sarah Soden, and Chief Development Officer Jenea Oliver. Family members impacted by suicide will also be in attendance.

Children’s Mercy plans to share several strategies and projects to, “Help light the path forward impacting more than 80,000 kids.” The beginning of Thursday’s announcement starts at noon.

CDC findings suggest ADHD or anxiety is common among school-age children. It also shows boys are more likely than girls to take prescription medications for their mental health. Rural versus urban is a big factor as well, as the percentage of children receiving mental health treatment in the past 12 months is higher in more rural places.

Social media influences are impacting students across the country according to U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, who appeared before a senate panel last week to address the youth mental health crisis in America.

“Too often kids on social media are exposed to extremely inappropriate and harmful content. Indeed nearly half of adolescents are saying that social media now makes them feel worse about their bodies,” he said.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness has some advice on speaking to children about mental health including:

Making an analogy to a medical problem

Give them concrete explanations

Be sure to know this is not their fault

Have frequent conversations and let them have questions

They also say to include the family

