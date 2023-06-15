Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Annual charity golf tournament supports kids in need

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the 22nd consecutive year, Kansas City Area Hy-Vee Stores will host a golf tournament benefitting Variety KC.

In the tournament’s history, over $1 million has been raised for the charity. Variety has 53 chapters across the globe, bettering the quality of life for kids with special needs. The Variety Mobility Program responds to individual requests from families of children needing special assistance.

“This event now brings in around $100,000 dollars each year,” Variety KC Executive Director, Marc Harrell said. “Variety KC uses these funds to help provide the critical mobility and communication equipment that is necessary for a Variety child to live their daily life. For a non-verbal kid to communicate with their family and friends, it can cost a minimum of $1000 and this is not covered by insurance. An adaptive bike, to help a Variety child move around just like their able-bodied counterparts, can cost upwards to $10,000, and again, is not covered by insurance.”

As a way for golfers to get a firsthand experience of what Variety kids go through, they’ll tee off the 10th hole in a wheelchair. Communication and mobility gifts will also be given to kids in need at the tournament. The golf scramble starts at 8:30 a.m. Thursday and will conclude around 3:30 p.m. at The Golf Club at Creekmoor.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
Dominick Helveston said he and his service dog Diesel are pretty much inseparable.
Definition of ‘service dog’ causes some confusion, tensions between owner and business
Thieves stole several bottles from Liquor Mania was hit at 2:30 a.m. on June 13, 2023.
Liquor store owners in Kansas City metro frustrated by string of thefts
FILE — A car drove into the gore point at I-435 and Bannister Road before it crashed, killing...
1 dead, another hospitalized after car strikes I-435 bridge support overnight
Paola 18-year-old Hayden West was arrested and charged with one count of Aggravated Indecent...
Paola teen arrested, charged with aggravated indecent liberties with child

Latest News

Annual charity golf tournament supports kids in need
Children’s Mercy invests in mental health crisis afflicting children and teens - clipped version
Lori Marick, 51, creates diamond paintings with unique frames she said is inspiring.
Bethany, MO woman creates unique art from medical bed
Walmart announced they will open a new, case-ready beef facility in Olathe, Kansas. The...
Walmart announces Olathe beef processing facility, will provide over 600 local jobs