Annual charity golf tournament supports kids in need

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the 22nd consecutive year, Kansas City Area Hy-Vee Stores will host a golf tournament benefitting Variety KC.

In the tournament’s history, over $1 million has been raised for the charity. Variety has 53 chapters across the globe, bettering the quality of life for kids with special needs. The Variety Mobility Program responds to individual requests from families of children needing special assistance.

“This event now brings in around $100,000 dollars each year,” Variety KC Executive Director, Marc Harrell said. “Variety KC uses these funds to help provide the critical mobility and communication equipment that is necessary for a Variety child to live their daily life. For a non-verbal kid to communicate with their family and friends, it can cost a minimum of $1000 and this is not covered by insurance. An adaptive bike, to help a Variety child move around just like their able-bodied counterparts, can cost upwards to $10,000, and again, is not covered by insurance.”

As a way for golfers to get a firsthand experience of what Variety kids go through, they’ll tee off the 10th hole in a wheelchair. Communication and mobility gifts will also be given to kids in need at the tournament. The golf scramble starts at 8:30 a.m. Thursday and will conclude around 3:30 p.m. at The Golf Club at Creekmoor.

