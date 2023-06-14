Aging & Style
Young person rushed to hospital after hit-and-run on 42nd Street

By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Emergency crews responded to a pedestrian hit-and-run collision just before 10:30 Tuesday night.

It happened at 10100 E. 42nd Street in Kansas City.

Investigators said that a young person was in the middle of East 42nd Street when an unknown dark-colored vehicle was speeding westbound, striking the juvenile. The driver never stopped and continued on in the same direction.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital initially in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable.

