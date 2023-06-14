The World Cup in KC could mean new public transit from KCI to downtown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The FIFA World Cup might still be a few years away, but plans are already in motion. Over the next several weeks, city leaders are asking for your help in getting a route from Kansas City’s airport to the streets downtown.

In a press conference on May 18, Mayor Quinton Lucas said the city was open to creating a “robust rapid transit system.” Through July 20, community input will decide what that solution will look like.

City leaders are asking for solutions looking to identify reliable, efficient, and innovative transportation solutions, specifically from Kansas City’s newest terminal to downtown Kansas City. The responses should focus on the development of a rapid transit system, with an interim transportation plan for the FIFA World Cup.

“Fixed route transit between the airport and downtown will unlock new opportunities for jobs, access to services, and for land development projects,” city manager, Brian Platt said. “This new fixed rail service to key destinations will ensure our residents and visitors have the benefit of safe, affordable, reliable transit options to move around our city.” Platt did not decipher whether the service is expected to be free or not.

Responses and ideas can be submitted to the city’s procurement system through July 20. The review process will take four to six weeks.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.