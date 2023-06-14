Aging & Style
Simplifying the Medicare eligibility process

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Medicare information can be something that flies right over our heads, but as we get older it’s important to be armed with all of the relevant info so you can be ready when it’s time to enroll. Grace sits Dr. Lee Norman, Chief Medical Officer at Optum Care KC, for his insight on how you can simplify the Medicare eligibility process. Sponsored by Optum Care - Kansas City.

