Royals 1B Vinnie Pasquantino expected to miss remainder of season

Kansas City Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino (9) celebrates his home run in the fourth inning of a...
Kansas City Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino (9) celebrates his home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Friday, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - When it rains, it pours.

The latest blow to an abysmal Kansas City Royals season came in the form of one of their top young players possibly being out for the year.

The club announced Wednesday afternoon that Vinnie Pasquantino is expected to miss the remainder of the season and will undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

He was injured following an at-bat Friday during the team’s loss in Baltimore.

Pasquantino had hit for a .247 batting average with nine home runs and 26 RBI in 61 games this season.

The Royals sit at 18-49 and have the worst record in Major League Baseball.

VIDEO: Travis Kelce throws first pitch at Kauffman Stadium

