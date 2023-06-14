Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Police search for suspect after swastika, racial slur graffiti found at Lake Olathe bathroom

FILE — Someone at the Lake Olathe Beaver Shelter on June 3 reported swastikas were graffitied...
FILE — Someone at the Lake Olathe Beaver Shelter on June 3 reported swastikas were graffitied at a bathroom.(Olathe Parks and Rec/Facebook)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A shelter at Lake Olathe was vandalized nearly 10 days ago, and police have yet to find anyone responsible.

According to the Olathe Police Department, someone at the Lake Olathe Beaver Shelter on June 3 reported swastikas, a racial slur and male genitalia were graffitied inside the women’s restroom.

The men’s restroom also had some graffiti. All instances of the vandalism were removed or covered the next day.

Officers told KCTV5 they have yet to uncover any leads in the case.

ALSO READ: Liquor store owners in Kansas City metro frustrated by string of thefts

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John and Brandi Scaletty described a random attack by a group of men outside Arrowhead Stadium.
Couple attacked outside Arrowhead questions emergency response and 911 hold time
Dominick Helveston said he and his service dog Diesel are pretty much inseparable.
Definition of ‘service dog’ causes some confusion, tensions between owner and business
VIDEO: Travis Kelce throws first pitch at Kauffman Stadium
VIDEO: Travis Kelce throws first pitch at Kauffman Stadium
Two Kansas City, Kansas, police officers are being disciplined for how they handled a receipt...
2 KCK police officers disciplined for use of force over $5 pizza
United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m...
Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications, autopsy finds

Latest News

Officials seized thousands of laced pills Monday.
Officials seize 25,000 fake oxycodone pills suspected to contain fentanyl
A woman died in a homicide shooting on June 14, 2023.
Woman found shot to death in south Kansas City neighborhood, one in custody
Police Respond to Homicide Near Noble Park
Robert L. Bates Bates is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri Warrant for Statutory Rape, a...
KC Crime Stoppers: Robert L. Bates