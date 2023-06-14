Police search for suspect after swastika, racial slur graffiti found at Lake Olathe bathroom

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A shelter at Lake Olathe was vandalized nearly 10 days ago, and police have yet to find anyone responsible.

According to the Olathe Police Department, someone at the Lake Olathe Beaver Shelter on June 3 reported swastikas, a racial slur and male genitalia were graffitied inside the women’s restroom.

The men’s restroom also had some graffiti. All instances of the vandalism were removed or covered the next day.

Officers told KCTV5 they have yet to uncover any leads in the case.

