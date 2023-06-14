Aging & Style
Police respond to homicide in neighborhood near Noble Park

FILE — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department reported a homicide on College Avenue on the morning of June 14, 2023.(KCTV5 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - First responders have reported a homicide Wednesday morning in south Kansas City, Missouri.

Police officers stated the crime scene was in the 7400 block of College Avenue, between U.S. Highway 71 and Noble Park.

KCTV5 has a news crew headed to the scene and will provide updates on this story.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

