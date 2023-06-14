Pastors, prosecutor plead with Missouri governor not to pardon Kansas City police detective

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Concern is growing over the possible pardon of the only Kansas City police officer convicted of a crime for fatally killing a Black man.

The Jackson County prosecutor sent a public letter to Missouri’s governor on Tuesday urging him not to.

Detective Eric DeValkenaere was convicted in 2021 for the 2019 killing of Cameron Lamb but has yet to serve a day in prison.

Pastors prayed with Cameron Lamb’s family on the steps of the courthouse late Tuesday afternoon then took to a podium.

“Governor, if you pardon DeValkenaere, you will create more tension in the city and we will be left to pick up the pieces,” said Rev. Emmanuel Cleaver, III, senior pastor at St. James United Methodist Church.

A grand jury indicted DeValkenaere. A judge convicted him after a bench trial that lasted nearly a week and sentenced him to six years in prison. He appealed immediately and has been out on bond pending a ruling from an appeals court judge. The appellate court case has yet to be heard.

In the letter to the Governor Mike Parson, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker speculated that a pardon would “ignite distrust, protests, and public safety concerns for citizens and police.”

KCTV5 sat down with Baker and asked why she took the step of an open letter.

“I’m desperate,” Baker said. “I don’t have a lot of other options. I don’t want this to happen. Not because personally, I lose something. My community loses something, something important.”

The governor’s communications director, Kelli Jones, sent a statement saying Baker is “play[ing] political games” and that the governor “believes in second chances.”

She ended by saying, “Every application [for a pardon] goes through a thorough and thoughtful review before any decision is made. Eric DeValkenaere’s will be treated the exact same if he applies.”

She added that he has, to date, received nearly 4,000 applications and has granted 538 of them.

Below is the full text of Baker’s letter:

Dear Governor Parson: Pardons are political actions by design, not devised for the innocent but for the guilty. I am writing because of numerous reports that suggest you are going to soon pardon former Kansas City Detective Eric DeValkenaere. I am writing to request that you do not pardon him. DeValkenaere was fairly convicted and sentenced under Missouri law to Involuntary Manslaughter of Cameron Lamb and Armed Criminal Action. Your pardon now would preempt Attorney General Bailey’s defense of this conviction and subvert the rule of law. The appellate process has not yet concluded. I am aware that you have been lobbied to pardon this officer, even before his trial. I imagine you might view a pardon as a way to support police. But I expect this extreme action for the only KCPD officer convicted of fatally shooting a black man will ignite distrust, protests, and public safety concerns for citizens and for police. The most significant threat to public safety will not come from community protests. Perhaps the greater long-term harm will be an erosion of our public safety system as fair and just. A pardon of this convicted former police officer will accelerate that distrust that we already see in our system. Witnesses don’t want to testify, and victims decline to prosecute their attackers, even after suffering great injury. This distrust will only grow when you, as overseer of KCPD, choose a political action over the legal process. I would urge you to immediately speak with the victim’s family. No one from your office or the Attorney General’s Office has spoken with these victims and they deserve better. Secondly, I urge you to speak with this community. Convene a public meeting in Kansas City regarding your proposed actions. Kansas Citians deserve to be heard. As I am a public official, this letter is a public document and will be released. I ask again: please do not use a political action to subvert the rule of law. Sincerely, Jean Peters Baker Prosecutor for Jackson County

Below is the full statement in response from Parson’s communications director, Kelli Jones:

“It’s disappointing that the Jackson County Prosecutor would play political games when Governor Parson has a proven, bipartisan record of working to improve the criminal justice system as a whole. While the prosecutor tries to earn political points for her re-election bid, Governor Parson will continue working every day to support people across the state who are affected by crime. Governor Parson is grounded in his faith and believes in second chances. He has created more workforce training opportunities for offenders, brought the landmark Reentry 2030 program to assist offenders, and started the first law enforcement academy at a historically black college. Governor Parson has a clear record of taking the implementation of justice seriously as evidenced by the 20 commutations and 538 pardons he has granted out of the 3,700 requested applications. Every application goes through a thorough and thoughtful review before any decision is made. Eric DeValkenaere’s will be treated the exact same if he applies.”

