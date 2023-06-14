Aging & Style
Pastors, prosecutor plead with Missouri governor not to pardon Kansas City police detective

By Betsy Webster
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Concern is growing over the possible pardon of the only Kansas City police officer convicted of a crime for fatally killing a Black man.

The Jackson County prosecutor sent a public letter to Missouri’s governor on Tuesday urging him not to.

Detective Eric DeValkenaere was convicted in 2021 for the 2019 killing of Cameron Lamb but has yet to serve a day in prison.

Pastors prayed with Cameron Lamb’s family on the steps of the courthouse late Tuesday afternoon then took to a podium.

“Governor, if you pardon DeValkenaere, you will create more tension in the city and we will be left to pick up the pieces,” said Rev. Emmanuel Cleaver, III, senior pastor at St. James United Methodist Church.

A grand jury indicted DeValkenaere. A judge convicted him after a bench trial that lasted nearly a week and sentenced him to six years in prison. He appealed immediately and has been out on bond pending a ruling from an appeals court judge. The appellate court case has yet to be heard.

In the letter to the Governor Mike Parson, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker speculated that a pardon would “ignite distrust, protests, and public safety concerns for citizens and police.”

KCTV5 sat down with Baker and asked why she took the step of an open letter.

“I’m desperate,” Baker said. “I don’t have a lot of other options. I don’t want this to happen. Not because personally, I lose something. My community loses something, something important.”

The governor’s communications director, Kelli Jones, sent a statement saying Baker is “play[ing] political games” and that the governor “believes in second chances.”

She ended by saying, “Every application [for a pardon] goes through a thorough and thoughtful review before any decision is made. Eric DeValkenaere’s will be treated the exact same if he applies.”

She added that he has, to date, received nearly 4,000 applications and has granted 538 of them.

Below is the full text of Baker’s letter:

Below is the full statement in response from Parson’s communications director, Kelli Jones:

