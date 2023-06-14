Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Parents of girl who drowned Oceans of Fun file lawsuit

File - Oceans of Fun on July 12, 2022.
File - Oceans of Fun on July 12, 2022.(KCTV5)
By The Associated Press and KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The parents of a 6-year-old girl who drowned at a popular Kansas City water park last year allege in a lawsuit that the park repeatedly hires young, inexperienced lifeguards and does not adequately train them.

Therron and Debra Stewart, of Grandview, Missouri, filed the lawsuit against Oceans of Fun and its parent company, Cedar Fair. Their daughter, Adeline Stewart, died at a Kansas City hospital days after she was pulled from the Coconut Cove pool on July 5, 2022, KCTV5 reported.

A company spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Lawyers for the family say in the lawsuit that pool lifeguards did not detect Adeline for several minutes, even while park patrons made “frantic attempts” to get their attention.

After she was pulled from the pool, the lifeguards were not equipped to give her first aid, according to the lawsuit.

The Stewarts are seeking a jury trial.

After Adeline’s death, the water park made some changes to improve safety, including increasing height requirements for wearing life jackets in the pool, and requiring children shorter than 3½ feet (1.07 meters) to be accompanied by a supervisor.

Previous coverage:

After child’s death, Oceans of Fun updates life jacket safety requirements

Child dies from injuries after being found unresponsive in Oceans of Fun pool

Child in critical condition after being found unresponsive at Oceans of Fun pool

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John and Brandi Scaletty described a random attack by a group of men outside Arrowhead Stadium.
Couple attacked outside Arrowhead questions emergency response and 911 hold time
Dominick Helveston said he and his service dog Diesel are pretty much inseparable.
Definition of ‘service dog’ causes some confusion, tensions between owner and business
VIDEO: Travis Kelce throws first pitch at Kauffman Stadium
VIDEO: Travis Kelce throws first pitch at Kauffman Stadium
Two Kansas City, Kansas, police officers are being disciplined for how they handled a receipt...
2 KCK police officers disciplined for use of force over $5 pizza
Thieves stole several bottles from Liquor Mania was hit at 2:30 a.m. on June 13, 2023.
Liquor store owners in Kansas City metro frustrated by string of thefts

Latest News

Worlds of Fun announced the return of the Zambezi Zinger coaster.
Worlds of Fun announces new Zambezi Zinger opening date
Paola 18-year-old Hayden West was arrested and charged with one count of Aggravated Indecent...
Paola teen arrested, charged with aggravated indecent liberties with child
Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Berkeley County bus driver changes kindergartner’s life
Kansas City Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino (9) celebrates his home run in the fourth inning of a...
Royals 1B Vinnie Pasquantino expected to miss remainder of season