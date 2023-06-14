Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Paola teen arrested, charged with aggravated indecent liberties with child

Paola 18-year-old Hayden West was arrested and charged with one count of Aggravated Indecent...
Paola 18-year-old Hayden West was arrested and charged with one count of Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child today/(Courtesy of the Paola Police Department)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Hayden West, 18, was arrested and charged in relation to a sexual assault involving a juvenile victim at Lake Miola Swim Beach in Paola, Kansas.

West was charged with one count of Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child by the Miami County Attorney’s Office.

Additional victims were discovered during the investigation, according to the Paola Police Department. The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking potential victims to contact Lt. Detective Marc Miller at (913) 259-3631.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John and Brandi Scaletty described a random attack by a group of men outside Arrowhead Stadium.
Couple attacked outside Arrowhead questions emergency response and 911 hold time
Dominick Helveston said he and his service dog Diesel are pretty much inseparable.
Definition of ‘service dog’ causes some confusion, tensions between owner and business
VIDEO: Travis Kelce throws first pitch at Kauffman Stadium
VIDEO: Travis Kelce throws first pitch at Kauffman Stadium
Two Kansas City, Kansas, police officers are being disciplined for how they handled a receipt...
2 KCK police officers disciplined for use of force over $5 pizza
Thieves stole several bottles from Liquor Mania was hit at 2:30 a.m. on June 13, 2023.
Liquor store owners in Kansas City metro frustrated by string of thefts

Latest News

File - Oceans of Fun on July 12, 2022.
Parents of girl who drowned Oceans of Fun file lawsuit
Worlds of Fun announced the return of the Zambezi Zinger coaster.
Worlds of Fun announces new Zambezi Zinger opening date
Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Berkeley County bus driver changes kindergartner’s life
Kansas City Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino (9) celebrates his home run in the fourth inning of a...
Royals 1B Vinnie Pasquantino expected to miss remainder of season