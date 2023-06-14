Paola teen arrested, charged with aggravated indecent liberties with child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Hayden West, 18, was arrested and charged in relation to a sexual assault involving a juvenile victim at Lake Miola Swim Beach in Paola, Kansas.

West was charged with one count of Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child by the Miami County Attorney’s Office.

Additional victims were discovered during the investigation, according to the Paola Police Department. The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking potential victims to contact Lt. Detective Marc Miller at (913) 259-3631.

