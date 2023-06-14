Aging & Style
One dead, another hospitalized after car strikes I-435 bridge support overnight

FILE — A car drove into the gore point at I-435 and Bannister Road before it crashed, killing...
FILE — A car drove into the gore point at I-435 and Bannister Road before it crashed, killing one person.(Source: MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died Tuesday night and his passenger was hospitalized in critical condition following a car crash.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department stated a white Chevrolet Tahoe was headed southbound on I-435 about 11:30 p.m. when it drive into a grassy area along the interstate near the Bannister Road exit ramp.

The Tahoe struck two highway signs and the Bannister Road bridge support before it overturned.

Police stated EMS took the driver to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The passenger of the vehicle was also hospitalized and in critical condition.

