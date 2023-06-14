Aging & Style
Officials seize 25,000 fake oxycodone pills suspected to contain fentanyl

Officials seized thousands of laced pills Monday.
Officials seized thousands of laced pills Monday.(Arizona's Family)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - More than 25,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills suspected to be laced with fentanyl were sized in Wichita Monday afternoon.

A 27-year-old man was detained and questioned for possession of the pills and was later arrested arrested on outstanding warrants and booked into Sedgwick County Jail. Charges related to the fentanyl seizure are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.

The pills mark the first major seizure of the Joint Fentanyl Impact Team, which is comprised of Kansas Bureau of Investigations special agents and Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers. The task force aims to eliminate fentanyl trafficking and distribution networks in hopes of preventing fentanyl overdose deaths.

“Pills containing fentanyl, like those taken off the streets this week, are causing extreme harm to our communities,” said KBI Director Mattivi. “This seizure will likely prevent many poisoning deaths, but we still have much work to do.”

Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids account for a large majority of overdoses across the country. Last year, 67% of all overdose deaths involved the drug. Earlier this month, three people in Lawrence overdosed hours apart from one another.

