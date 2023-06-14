Liquor store owners in KC metro frustrated by string of thefts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Liquor stores across the KC metro have fallen victim to a string of robberies.

The thieves filled bags with alcohol worth thousands of dollars and left store owners shaken up.

The owners of Party Time Liquor in Olathe, Kansas, are still in shock after a group of men broke into their family-owned business around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

“Honestly, it was so well planned how they got in there in three minutes,” said Mamek Sood, the daughter of the owners.

In the surveillance video, you can see them throw something through the door and shatter the glass. They then aggressively enter the store with bags.

“They cleared an entire shelf of tequila,” said Sood. “They took very expensive tequila, some other very expensive cognac bottles.”

Sood said her and her family are in disbelief with the amount of alcohol that was taken, which was nearly $10,000 worth.

“We’ve never had that,” Sood said. “We’ve been in business for 17 years. We’ve had a break-in where someone will take a bottle, but not where it’s been planned so well.”

A day later and 20 minutes away in Shawnee, Kansas, Liquor Mania was also hit at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“A group of four guys broke the door, came straight to the alcohol and not the money,” said Tarek Aldugom, the owner.

In the surveillance video, you can see four men enter the store and beeline to the top shelf liquor behind the counter. They then try to take off in a white Ford F-150 truck. At that point, a Shawnee officer stops them in their tracks. The men took off but two were later arrested: 35-year-old Donald L. Bennett and 24-year-old Jermain R. Threat.

“Luckily, the police officer was here and hopefully putting an end to it,” said Aldugom.

Shawnee police are still looking for the other two suspects. Anyone who has information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.