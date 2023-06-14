Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Liquor store owners in KC metro frustrated by string of thefts

By Jiani Navarro
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Liquor stores across the KC metro have fallen victim to a string of robberies.

The thieves filled bags with alcohol worth thousands of dollars and left store owners shaken up.

The owners of Party Time Liquor in Olathe, Kansas, are still in shock after a group of men broke into their family-owned business around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

“Honestly, it was so well planned how they got in there in three minutes,” said Mamek Sood, the daughter of the owners.

In the surveillance video, you can see them throw something through the door and shatter the glass. They then aggressively enter the store with bags.

“They cleared an entire shelf of tequila,” said Sood. “They took very expensive tequila, some other very expensive cognac bottles.”

Sood said her and her family are in disbelief with the amount of alcohol that was taken, which was nearly $10,000 worth.

“We’ve never had that,” Sood said. “We’ve been in business for 17 years. We’ve had a break-in where someone will take a bottle, but not where it’s been planned so well.”

A day later and 20 minutes away in Shawnee, Kansas, Liquor Mania was also hit at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“A group of four guys broke the door, came straight to the alcohol and not the money,” said Tarek Aldugom, the owner.

In the surveillance video, you can see four men enter the store and beeline to the top shelf liquor behind the counter. They then try to take off in a white Ford F-150 truck. At that point, a Shawnee officer stops them in their tracks. The men took off but two were later arrested: 35-year-old Donald L. Bennett and 24-year-old Jermain R. Threat.

“Luckily, the police officer was here and hopefully putting an end to it,” said Aldugom.

Shawnee police are still looking for the other two suspects. Anyone who has information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John and Brandi Scaletty described a random attack by a group of men outside Arrowhead Stadium.
Couple attacked outside Arrowhead questions emergency response and 911 hold time
VIDEO: Travis Kelce throws first pitch at Kauffman Stadium
VIDEO: Travis Kelce throws first pitch at Kauffman Stadium
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service
Dominick Helveston said he and his service dog Diesel are pretty much inseparable.
Definition of ‘service dog’ causes some confusion, tensions between owner and business
Two Kansas City, Kansas, police officers are being disciplined for how they handled a receipt...
2 KCK police officers disciplined for use of force over $5 pizza

Latest News

Man sentenced to 18 years in prison for fatally shooting Riley Youngblood in Independence
The owners of Party Time Liquor in Olathe are in disbelief with the amount of alcohol that was...
Liquor store owners in KC metro frustrated by string of thefts
Joshua Mongold pleaded guilty two felonies in connection with the death of Riley Youngblood.
Man sentenced to 18 years in prison for fatally shooting Riley Youngblood in Independence
Missouri Governor Parson announces emergency water and hay access for farmers