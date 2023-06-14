KC Unsolved: Isaiah Abraham-Brown’s mom searching for justice nearly two years after son’s homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An up-and-coming artist who aspired to own his own clothing line had his life cut short in an instant in Kansas City.

Someone shot 19-year-old Isaiah Abraham-Brown on December 1, 2021, near 87th and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Isaiah’s mother and godmother say he was an old soul who cared about his family and had big dreams. He was chasing his goals when someone chose to take his life.

“I was very, very proud of him,” his mother Latonia Abraham said.

His godmother, Carla Taylor, said her godson smart and inquisitive. “He was noticed by all,” Taylor said. “He knew who he was.”

The aspiring rap artist, known as Mudbaby Zay, was killed as he rode in a car near 87th and Blue Ridge Boulevard. Someone shot into the vehicle he was riding in. The driver pulled over to call for help near 81st and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

“Hurting another family, taking someone, what are you gaining?” Abraham said. “That should be eating you up.”

For more than 40 years, Abraham and Taylor have been lifelong friends. They have been each other’s support system. Now more than ever, as they try to heal from the sudden loss of Isaiah.

“They took my joy. Some days I’m numb,” Abraham said. “I know he is in a better place. I know he is with my mom, my dad, his grandmother.”

The mothers want community members to speak up and provide information to help solve Isaiah’s case. “It is really heartbreaking,” Abraham said. “I get tired of hearing about somebody dying. I’m tired of looking at yellow crime scene tape.”

They are now preparing to celebrate what would have been Isaiah’s 21st Birthday. They hope one day they will receive justice for him.

“I forgave you a long time ago. You can never ever take his love, his memory out of my heart,” Abraham said. “I always will have that.”

Anyone with information about who killed Isaiah is asked to anonymously call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS. There is up to a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in any Kansas City, Missouri, homicide case, including Isaiah’s.

Anyone who would like more information about Kansas City’s Victim and Witness Relocation Fund can contact the Kansas City Missouri Health Department Office of Violence Prevention by calling 816-513-6310.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.