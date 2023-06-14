Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KC Unsolved: Isaiah Abraham-Brown’s mom searching for justice nearly two years after son’s homicide

By Emily Rittman
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An up-and-coming artist who aspired to own his own clothing line had his life cut short in an instant in Kansas City.

Someone shot 19-year-old Isaiah Abraham-Brown on December 1, 2021, near 87th and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Isaiah’s mother and godmother say he was an old soul who cared about his family and had big dreams. He was chasing his goals when someone chose to take his life.

“I was very, very proud of him,” his mother Latonia Abraham said.

His godmother, Carla Taylor, said her godson smart and inquisitive. “He was noticed by all,” Taylor said. “He knew who he was.”

The aspiring rap artist, known as Mudbaby Zay, was killed as he rode in a car near 87th and Blue Ridge Boulevard. Someone shot into the vehicle he was riding in. The driver pulled over to call for help near 81st and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

“Hurting another family, taking someone, what are you gaining?” Abraham said. “That should be eating you up.”

For more than 40 years, Abraham and Taylor have been lifelong friends. They have been each other’s support system. Now more than ever, as they try to heal from the sudden loss of Isaiah.

“They took my joy. Some days I’m numb,” Abraham said. “I know he is in a better place. I know he is with my mom, my dad, his grandmother.”

The mothers want community members to speak up and provide information to help solve Isaiah’s case. “It is really heartbreaking,” Abraham said. “I get tired of hearing about somebody dying. I’m tired of looking at yellow crime scene tape.”

They are now preparing to celebrate what would have been Isaiah’s 21st Birthday. They hope one day they will receive justice for him.

“I forgave you a long time ago. You can never ever take his love, his memory out of my heart,” Abraham said. “I always will have that.”

Anyone with information about who killed Isaiah is asked to anonymously call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS. There is up to a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in any Kansas City, Missouri, homicide case, including Isaiah’s.

Anyone who would like more information about Kansas City’s Victim and Witness Relocation Fund can contact the Kansas City Missouri Health Department Office of Violence Prevention by calling 816-513-6310.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John and Brandi Scaletty described a random attack by a group of men outside Arrowhead Stadium.
Couple attacked outside Arrowhead questions emergency response and 911 hold time
Dominick Helveston said he and his service dog Diesel are pretty much inseparable.
Definition of ‘service dog’ causes some confusion, tensions between owner and business
VIDEO: Travis Kelce throws first pitch at Kauffman Stadium
VIDEO: Travis Kelce throws first pitch at Kauffman Stadium
Two Kansas City, Kansas, police officers are being disciplined for how they handled a receipt...
2 KCK police officers disciplined for use of force over $5 pizza
FILE — A northern snakehead fish was captured by an angler May 19 at Duck Creek Conservation...
Conservationists: Kill this invasive fish species recently seen in Missouri

Latest News

Man sentenced to 18 years in prison for fatally shooting Riley Youngblood in Independence
The owners of Party Time Liquor in Olathe are in disbelief with the amount of alcohol that was...
Liquor store owners in KC metro frustrated by string of thefts
Governor and prosecutor accuse each other of political games in possible pardon of KCPD detective Er
Fifty-three tenants at Quality Hill Towers are unionizing with the support of KC Tenants,...
Tenants at Quality Hill Towers in KCMO unionize due to living conditions