KC Crime Stoppers: Robert L. Bates

Robert L. Bates Bates is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri Warrant for Statutory Rape, a Clay County, Missouri Warrant for Sex Offender Registration Violation and a Missouri State Probation Violation Warrant for Statutory Rape.(KC Crime Stoppers)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Robert L. Bates, 34, is wanted on a JacksonCounty, Missouri Warrant for Statutory Rape, a Clay County, Missouri Warrant for Sex Offender Registration Violation and a Missouri State Probation Violation Warrant for Statutory Rape.

According to KC Crime Stoppers, Butler’s last known address was near Harlem Road & Broadway Extension in Kansas City, but his current whereabouts are unknown. He is currently considered a non-compliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri.

He is known to be armed and should be considered dangerous, Crime Stoppers said. Bates has also been known to go by the alias Robert Green.

Butler is described as a black man, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. Butler has black hair, brown eyes and tattoos on his right arm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $2,000 is offered and all calls are anonymous.

