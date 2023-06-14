Kansas Dept. of Agriculture wants the public to weigh in on the ‘invasive’ Bradford Pear Tree

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One local Kansas City organization looked to decrease the number of Callery Pear trees in the metro and now the state of Kansas wants to join in the fight.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture requests public input on a proposed measure to regulate the planting of the Callery Pear, also known as the Bradford Pear, across the state. Comments will be used to guide the KDA’s next steps in quarantining these trees or the movement of these trees.

This proposal does not impact existing trees.

WIBW’s Callie Holthaus caught up with the KDA’s Noxious and Invasive Weed Specialist Scott March, who said native alternatives can provide the same attractive foliage without damaging the ecology -- like serviceberry, hackberry, eastern redbud, and dogwoods.

“We just conducted a survey of eastern Kansas and found that more than 60 counties currently have Callery Pear trees that have escaped the areas in which they were planted.”

The comment section is open on the KDA website where they ask for your name, your county, and to share your comments, questions, or overall input about limiting or restricting these trees.

As we reported back in April, the organization Deep Roots held several Callery Pear Tree buyback events where people could tear them down and turn them in to receive a new tree. They offered hundreds of free trees this year to those who cut theirs down at events in Lee’s Summit, Lenexa, and Topeka.

The once ornamental trees were planted more than 100 years ago and the Executive Director of Deep Roots KC Stacia Stelk said that it’s a story of unintended consequences.

“I’m hearing from people, especially this time of year when they’re in bloom, ‘Oh my goodness, I had no idea how many were in my neighborhood,’ and then as they’re driving along interstates and highways, they see just how much they are invading our natural spaces,” she said back in April.

The Bradford Pear tree is seen all over if you’re driving on the highways or around neighborhoods. It’s a talking point, as many see these around the metro, but Deep Roots KC wanted people to take action back in April. Now, it’s up to the state’s proposed measure if enough people share their opinions.

“We call it sometimes the ‘Zombie Plant’ because it just won’t die. We also call it a ‘Hydra,’ you cut off one head, and ten more come back,” said Stelk in April.

