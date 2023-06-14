Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Inflationary pressures continue to ease; producer prices drop 0.3%

Some measures of underlying price pressures remain high. (CNN, POOL)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices in the United States dropped 0.3% from April to May, another sign that inflationary pressures continue to ease in the face of repeated interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The Labor Department’s producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — rose 1.1% last month from May 2022, it said Wednesday, the smallest year-over-year gain since December 2020.

On a month-to-month basis, overall producer prices have now dropped three of the last four months. In May, wholesale inflation was pulled down by a 13.8% drop in gasoline prices.

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core wholesale inflation was up 0.2% last from April and 2.8% from a year earlier, the mildest gain since February 2021.

Unleashed by an unexpectedly strong economic recovery from 2020′s COVID-19 recession, inflation began to rise in 2021 and last year reached levels not seen since the early 1980s. In response, the Fed has raised its benchmark interest rate 10 times in the past 15 months. At their meeting Wednesday, Fed policymakers are expected to leave the rate alone to give themselves time to assess the impact the aggressive rate hikes have had on the economy.

Inflation has been receding. Year-over-year increases in producer prices peaked at 11.7% in March 2022 and have fallen 11 straight months.

On Tuesday, the Labor Department said that its consumer price index rose just 0.1% last month from April and 4% from May 2022 — the lowest 12-month figure in two years and down from a 4.9% increase in April. Inflation in consumer prices is still running ahead of the Fed’s 2% year-over-year target.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John and Brandi Scaletty described a random attack by a group of men outside Arrowhead Stadium.
Couple attacked outside Arrowhead questions emergency response and 911 hold time
Dominick Helveston said he and his service dog Diesel are pretty much inseparable.
Definition of ‘service dog’ causes some confusion, tensions between owner and business
VIDEO: Travis Kelce throws first pitch at Kauffman Stadium
VIDEO: Travis Kelce throws first pitch at Kauffman Stadium
Two Kansas City, Kansas, police officers are being disciplined for how they handled a receipt...
2 KCK police officers disciplined for use of force over $5 pizza
United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m...
Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications, autopsy finds

Latest News

City leaders are asking for help in getting a route from Kansas City’s airport to the streets...
The World Cup in KC could mean new public transit from KCI to downtown
Thieves stole several bottles from Liquor Mania was hit at 2:30 a.m. on June 13, 2023.
Liquor store owners in Kansas City metro frustrated by string of thefts
FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on...
Ex-NSA employee gets 14 days in jail for storming Capitol with members of white nationalist movement
FILE - In this April 17, 2007 file photo, exhibitors work on laptop computers in front of an...
Google must break up digital ad business over competition concerns, European regulators say
Burglars take the doors off the hinges to target some Iowa businesses. (KCCI, DEEP PAUDEL, CNN)
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Burglars use unusual technique to break into businesses