FORECAST: Warmer temperatures, more humidity expected Wednesday

Tuesday was another beautiful day across the board! Most of us ended up with upper 70s and lower 80s in the afternoon, as humidity levels stayed low. We will notice temperatures start to climb over the next few days and so will our dew points. That summer feel will be back soon but, before we get there, we’ll see lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s overnight. During the day Wednesday, muggy conditions will help fire up a random shower or storm during the day. Chances look a bit higher along and south of I-70. If you do get some rain in your neighborhood, it should be brief and severe weather is not expected. Mid-80s are back on the table for Wednesday afternoon, with the upper 80s making an appearance Thursday. Another shot at a few showers and storms comes Friday into Saturday, as muggy conditions hold strong. Once we go up in the middle to upper 80s, we don’t leave those temperatures even into next week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.