Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Warmer temperatures, more humidity expected Wednesday

By Warren Sears
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tuesday was another beautiful day across the board! Most of us ended up with upper 70s and lower 80s in the afternoon, as humidity levels stayed low. We will notice temperatures start to climb over the next few days and so will our dew points. That summer feel will be back soon but, before we get there, we’ll see lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s overnight. During the day Wednesday, muggy conditions will help fire up a random shower or storm during the day. Chances look a bit higher along and south of I-70. If you do get some rain in your neighborhood, it should be brief and severe weather is not expected. Mid-80s are back on the table for Wednesday afternoon, with the upper 80s making an appearance Thursday. Another shot at a few showers and storms comes Friday into Saturday, as muggy conditions hold strong. Once we go up in the middle to upper 80s, we don’t leave those temperatures even into next week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John and Brandi Scaletty described a random attack by a group of men outside Arrowhead Stadium.
Couple attacked outside Arrowhead questions emergency response and 911 hold time
Dominick Helveston said he and his service dog Diesel are pretty much inseparable.
Definition of ‘service dog’ causes some confusion, tensions between owner and business
VIDEO: Travis Kelce throws first pitch at Kauffman Stadium
VIDEO: Travis Kelce throws first pitch at Kauffman Stadium
Two Kansas City, Kansas, police officers are being disciplined for how they handled a receipt...
2 KCK police officers disciplined for use of force over $5 pizza
FILE — A northern snakehead fish was captured by an angler May 19 at Duck Creek Conservation...
Conservationists: Kill this invasive fish species recently seen in Missouri

Latest News

During the day Wednesday, muggy conditions will help fire up a random shower or storm during...
FORECAST: Warmer temperatures, more humidity expected Wednesday
Another fall-like day across the region with below-average temperatures, low humidity levels,...
FORECAST: Warmer Tuesday with stray showers overnight, stronger storms later in the week
Another fall-like day across the region with below-average temperatures and low humidity levels
FORECAST: Low humidity, pleasant temperatures continue Tuesday