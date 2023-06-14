FORECAST: Warmer temperatures, dry conditions expected Thursday

Any pop-up showers and storms from this afternoon will die down by sunset. Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies are expected for most, as area temperatures return to the lower to middle 60s by daybreak Thursday. We should have plenty of sunshine Thursday afternoon, with a very light west to southwest wind between 5 and 10 mph. That should help send highs into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. A few disturbances will come in over the weekend and bring several chances for rain. Right now, Friday is still looking pretty dry before the evening and overnight hours. An isolated shower will be possible. The best chance of rain arrives Saturday. There’s a chance of scattered showers and a few storms rolling through during the afternoon and evening. Sunday does feature a few showers, but Father’s Day is not looking like a washout. Next week, we should return to a blocking pattern that will bring similar conditions to the region each afternoon.

