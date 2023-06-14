Aging & Style
FORECAST: Temperatures in the 80s Wednesday with isolated showers mainly south of I-70

Chances for showers and a few rumbles of thunder are back in the forecast Wednesday.
By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Happy Wednesday morning! The area is starting off on the chilly side of things as temperatures are in the mid-50s right now. Showers and storms are just over to the west and one or two could slip into the area before exiting the region. Heading throughout the day showers and storms will mainly stay along and south of I-70. Most areas will stay dry as the showers and storms will be very isolated in nature. These storms will bring heavy rain and gusty winds. Thanks to the showers and storms temperatures will stay cool south of I-70 in the upper 70s. The air quality is still in the moderate category so if you are sensitive to air pollutants make sure to limit your time outdoors.

By Thursday things remain quiet throughout the day before another round of showers and storms are possible heading overnight into Friday. Unfortunately, the wet weather will not stop there as scattered showers and storms are possible on Saturday with very heavy rainfall overnight into Sunday. Temperatures remain very warm heading into next week.

