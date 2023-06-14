A closer look at the champs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Denver Nuggets won the ball club’s first ever NBA title on Monday night over the Miami Heat in game five, 94-89.

Through Minnesota, Phoenix and after sweeping the Lakers, the team out of Mile High City hoisted the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy over Miami in downtown Denver. It was a feat that wouldn’t have be possible without two names from the area we all call home.

Michael Porter Jr. comes from a very athletic family. His Mother, Lisa, played basketball at Iowa and his father, Michael Porter Sr., played for the University of New Orleans. The couple has eight children, Bri, Cierra, Michael Jr., Jontay, Coban, Jevon, Izaak and Jayda respectively.

MPJ had a successful high school career beginning in Columbia, Missouri, at Father Tolton High School where he led the team to a 26-3 record and the school’s first state title in 54 years. He then played his senior season at Nathan Hail High School in Seattle, which was also topped off with a state title. Personally, he was named MVP of the McDonald’s All-American game and was awarded both Naismith and Gatorade Player of the Year awards. He initially committed to Washington collegiately.

In 2017, Michael Porter Sr. was added to head coach Couonzo Martin’s coaching staff at Missouri, the same season that Michael Porter Jr. then joined his dad in Columbia as the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit out of high school. He was joined also by his brother, Jontay, who reclassified from 2018 to 2017 to play for Mizzou and is now with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The 2017-18 squad under Martin and his staff was listed on the too-early Top 25 rankings and was aiming for its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2013. The five-star recruit’s season came to a close within two minutes and seven seconds into the season after he went down against Iowa State. This led to a back injury that required surgery. He didn’t see playing time until the SEC Tournament and in a loss in the NCAA Tournament.

Despite questions surrounding the 6-foot-10 forward’s health and rookie campaign, Porter Jr. signed with Puma leading up to the draft and landed as high as going second overall in some. He slipped to the No. 14 overall pick where the Denver Nuggets grabbed him and where he’d miss the entire 2018-19 recovering from a second surgery.

He made his NBA debut Oct. 31, 2019, with 15 points in a loss to New Orleans. In the 20 games played and started in the 2022-23 postseason, Porter Jr. tallied 267 points with 31 assists and 10 steals. Further, he averaged 13.4 points and 32.7 minutes per game.

In the series that won the Nuggets the NBA Finals, he averaged just under 30 minutes played, 9.6 points per game and with a high of 13 rebounds.

“I didn’t play well offensively, to my capabilities,” Porter said, adding, “I don’t know what was going on with my shot. I really don’t care. I’ll fix it in the offseason.”

An offseason of celebration for the fourth Tiger to win an NBA Championship as a player. He joins Med Park (1958), Win Wilfong (1958) and Clay Johnson (1982).

Nuggets team President and Governor Josh Kroenke is also a Columbia native and played for the Tigers for four seasons beginning in 1999.

On the other side of the state line, there was a born and raised Kansan that brought another banner to Allen Fieldhouse just over a year ago.

Nuggets rookie guard Christian Braun is now just the fifth player in league history to win an NBA title and NCAA championship in back-to-back years. He joins Bill Russell, Henry Bibby, Magic Johnson and Billy Thompson in this feat.

He was born in Burlington, Kansas, to another athletic family. His mom, Lisa, was a three-time All-Big Eight Conference selection while playing for Missouri women’s basketball from 1987-91 and his dad, Donny, was a walk-on at Kansas who transferred to the hardwood of St. Louis. His aunt and uncle both played for the Tigers and his brother, Parker, wore gold and black for two seasons before transferring to Santa Clara and will be a Jayhawk this upcoming fall.

Braun’s trophy case at Blue Valley Northwest High School was stacked both at the team and personal level. The Huskies won three straight Kansas 6A state championships his sophomore through senior seasons and he played AAU basketball for MOKAN Elite locally. Braun averaged 27.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 21.8 steals while the Huskies went 27-2 his senior campaign. He was the 2018-19 Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Kansas, 2019 state tournament MVP, two-time all-state selection and followed this by a commitment to Kansas under head coach Bill Self.

In Lawrence, aside from winning a 2022 national championship in a historic comeback against North Carolina, he surpassed the 1,000 career point mark on April 2, 2022. This alongside NCAA Tournament All-Midwest Region Team, NABC All-District 8 Second Team, Big 12 All-Tournament Team, All-Big 12 Second Team, academic All-Big 12 First Team, Academic All-District 7 First Team, 2022 Lute Olson Player of the Year Mid-Season Watch List, Big 12 All-Freshman team, several Big 12 Player of the week honors and more.

Braun went 21st overall in the 2022 NBA Draft to Denver and hasn’t let off the gas since with newly-won hardware as proof. In his rookie season, he played in 76 games, starting six. In the 19 games played in the postseason, he averaged 13 minutes, 3.2 points and tallied 62 points in all. He also had 39 rebounds, was 11-19 from the free throw line and had 11 steals.

Braun has now won five titles in the last seven years across three levels of basketball, the latest at the very top.

Head coach Bill Self and Kurtis Townsend were both in attendance to celebrate the 15th Jayhawk to win an NBA title, as well.

Out of the 15 Jayhawks to finish at the top of the NBA, five have won both NCAA and NBA titles. Braun joins Clyde Lovellette, Mario Chalmers, Brandon Rush and Sasha Kaun in that list out of Lawrence.

