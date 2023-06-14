Aging & Style
Chiefs’ All-Pro DT Chris Jones absent for start of mandatory minicamp

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones smiles during during the second half of...
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones smiles during during the second half of the team's NFL AFC championship playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. Jones, who is entering the final year of his contract with the Chiefs, was absent from the start of Super Bowl champions' mandatory three-day minicamp Tuesday, June 13. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones, who is entering the final year of his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, was absent from the start of the Super Bowl champions’ mandatory three-day minicamp Tuesday.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid is not expected to speak until Thursday, and the Chiefs did not make anyone else available to discuss Jones’ absence. If it is unexcused, Jones could be fined as much as $98,753 under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement.

The 28-year-old Jones is coming off perhaps the best season of his career, matching a career-high with 15 1/2 sacks before getting two more in the postseason. His disruptive presence in the middle of the defensive line also was a big reason why the Chiefs were able to slow down the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half as they rallied to win the Lombardi Trophy.

Jones carries a salary cap hit of $28 million this season, the last of an $80 million, four-year deal. The contract he signed in 2020 helped to set the market for defensive tackles, but the $20 million average currently ranks just eighth at his position.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach acknowledged after the NFL draft that he planned to discuss an extension with Jones’ representatives. Veach also indicated that he wanted to get one done before the Chiefs report to training camp next month.

ALSO READ: Patrick Mahomes starring in Netflix docu-series ‘Quarterback’ July 12

“We’ll get to work and see what we can do,” he said.

Jones was among six players that were absent for the first of three mandatory practices. It was unclear why right guard Trey Smith, running back Jerick McKinnon and tight end Blake Bell were missing from the practice, but running back Isiah Pacheco and defensive tackle Turk Wharton were likely rehabbing injuries.

In other news, 33-year-old tight end Travis Kelce spent time discussing a busy offseason that included a hosting gig on “Saturday Night Live” and a trip with the Chiefs to visit President Joe Biden at the White House. He also threw out the first pitch at a Kansas City Royals game after going viral for his poor performance before a Cleveland Guardians game and is planning to team up with Patrick Mahomes to face the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in a golf exhibition on June 29.

Kelce was asked how he manages to juggle all of his off-field activities with keeping himself in shape as he ages.

“Everybody attacks it differently. That’s where you have to build your own professional approach to things,” Kelce said. “Everyone gets free time off. You have to do something productive with that time. You have to find a way to keep getting better.”

ALSO READ: Former Chief Peyton Hillis recalls saving drowning children in first TV interview

Kelce was then asked how long he plans to keep playing.

“Until the wheels fall off, baby. I love this game,” he replied. “I’m sure I’ll have to make at some point in my life, but for right now, I’m in this building wanting to win football games, man.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

