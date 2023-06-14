Aging & Style
Celebrity hairstylist to open curly hair salon in downtown Kansas City

Grand opening for the Hair Love KC Salon to take place on Thursday
Celebrity stylist to host grand opening Hair Love KC Salon June 15, 2023
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tippi Shorter is a celebrity hairstylist and global hair educator bringing her mission and passion of embracing curly hair to Kansas City.

Shorter has over 25 years of experience in the hair industry and is the go-to stylist for stars like Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Jennifer Hudson. Further, her work has been found on the covers of Italian Vogue, Vanity Fair and Essence.

While living in Kansas City for the past 12 years, she saw the need for a salon specializing in natural and curly hair, something difficult to find in downtown Kansas City. So, Shorter will open a specialized salon with her personalized hair care solutions for those with waves, coils and curls.

She will host a grand opening for the new Hair Love KC Salon on Thursday, June 15 from 6 - 8 p.m. at 600 E. 8th St., Kansas City, MO.

“After receiving an overwhelming number of calls, texts, and emails from women in Kansas City asking about curly hair care, I saw a gap I could fill to truly serve the community I love,” said Shorter. “Hair Love KC is a product of my love and admiration for hair and a way to continue to inspire everyone to love and celebrate their hair in a warm and inclusive environment, no matter your hair type, texture, or wherever you are on your hair journey. I am thrilled to begin this journey with the amazing team at Hair Love KC and in our vibrant and growing downtown Kansas City.

The Hair Love KC Salon will provide a range of services including custom curly haircuts, transformational haircuts, styling, coloring, extensions, and makeup services, all tailored to each client. It will also feature a custom-made liquid lipstick service.

More on the salon can be found on their website here.

