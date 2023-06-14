Bethany, MO woman creates unique art from medical bed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fifty-one-year-old Lori Marick described her art as unique, unusual and beautiful.

She creates diamond art pieces, or pictures made from small gems, with a hand-built foam frame and 3D inserts made from scrap wood and cut pieces of plywood. What began as a hobby last year has now turned into a routine, especially now that she accepts requests for personalized pieces.

Marick has also been disabled “for a very long time,” and suffers from both physical and mental ailments. Last year, she underwent three surgeries, and has already had two this year. In July, she will undergo a third.

She creates each piece from her medical bed in her apartment, and said she often loses time on how long she spends on each project.

“I lose myself in these pictures because I enjoy it so much,” Marick said. “I’ll be starting a piece at 10 p.m. and next thing I know it’ s 2 p.m.”

Marick hopes to set up a live auction art show in September to assist her in a future career in national politics.

Her in-home caregiver, Dynelle Hendricks, began a GoFundMe to raise money for Marick’s art supplies. She said the art pieces help Marick pass time since she spends much of her time at home due to physical ailments.

“Being on disability it’s hard to afford the items she needs to keep going but it’s amazing what she can do with a little bit of help,” Hendricks wrote.

Here are some of the pieces Marick has created since beginning late last year:

