Authorities investigate deadly officer-involved shooting in Dade County, Mo.

The Western Missouri Sheriff’s Critical Incident Investigation Team is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Dade County.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOCKWOOD, Mo. (KY3) - The Western Missouri Sheriff’s Critical Incident Investigation Team is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Dade County.

Investigators have not identified the suspect killed.

The incident happened Wednesday around 10:30 a.m. after Barton and Cedar County deputies responded to a residence in the 1000 block of West Dade 72 Road in reference to a stolen vehicle report. The deputies identified the vehicle as a truck stolen earlier that morning in Barton County.

Deputies located an armed subject inside a barn near Lockwood, where gunfire was exchanged. Law enforcement gave CPR to the suspect. He later died from his wound. No deputies suffered any injuries in the confrontation.

The investigation is ongoing.

