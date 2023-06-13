Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake

During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.(ECUAVISA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BABAHOYO, Ecuador (CNN) – Mourners were left stunned when a woman knocked on her coffin during her own wake.

A 76-year-old woman in Ecuador was declared dead at a hospital over the weekend after a possible stroke and cardiac arrest.

But during the wake, Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.

She was taken back to the hospital.

Emergency services arrive at the funeral home to take the woman back to the hospital.
Emergency services arrive at the funeral home to take the woman back to the hospital.(ECUAVISA via CNN Newsource)

Her current condition is unknown.

The Ministry of Public Health said a state investigation is now underway.

Further details were not available.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John and Brandi Scaletty described a random attack by a group of men outside Arrowhead Stadium.
Couple attacked outside Arrowhead questions emergency response and 911 hold time
VIDEO: Travis Kelce throws first pitch at Kauffman Stadium
VIDEO: Travis Kelce throws first pitch at Kauffman Stadium
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service
The St. Louis County Department of Public Health has issued a warning about oysters after a...
Man dies after eating raw oysters from seafood stand, officials say
Thirteen-year-old Brooklyn Say went missing Friday night from a pediatric mental health...
Brooklyn Say, 13, missing after running away from mental health facility

Latest News

FILE - President Donald J. Trump's name is printed on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to...
Cases of check fraud escalate dramatically, with Americans warned not to mail checks if possible
Inflation
US consumer price growth slowed last month as inflation shows signs of steady decline
This screen grab from video provided by WPVI-TV/6ABC shows the collapsed section of I-95 as...
Buttigieg vows federal help to fix collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
‘Hair,’ ‘Everwood’ actor Treat Williams dies after Vermont motorcycle crash
Instant Pots, which became a must-have gadget several years ago, have been disappearing from...
Instant Pot maker seeks bankruptcy protection as sales go cold