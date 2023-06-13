Walmart announces Olathe beef processing facility, will provide over 600 local jobs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Walmart announced today that it will open a $257 million beef processing and packing facility in Olathe, Kansas, which is expected to provide 667 local jobs over the next decade.

City documents say the facility, which is expected to open in 2025, will be approximately 320,000 square feet and located near the northwest corner of 167th Street and 169 Highways.

The 1918 LLC, who is working with Walmart, will hire approximately 40 managers, 156 skilled workers and 471 unskilled workers, according to the company’s application submitted to the city. Managers will receive a starting salary of $94,500 while both skilled and unskilled workers will start at 35,500.

The company said the average salaries of new jobs in year 10 will be around $40,618.

“This is such great news,” Olathe Mayor John Bacon said in a press release. “We’re thrilled that Walmart chose Olathe for its innovative facility. This huge capital investment will help create more jobs that will greatly benefit the City of Olathe and our entire region.”

Walmart said in a press release that it hopes to create an end-to-end beef supply chain after customers in the Midwest expressed a want for increased transparency and high-quality products. The facility will distribute select Angus beef cuts from Sustainable Beef LLC in North Platte, Nebraska, which will then be distributed to Walmarts all over the Midwest.

“Technological advances in the food supply chain continue to reshape the industry,” Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly said. “Walmart’s innovative new facility further solidifies Kansas’ position as one of the nation’s top food and agriculture states.”

