Prosecutor to Gov. Parson: Don’t pardon former KCPD officer Eric DeValkenaere

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There are reported efforts underway to get a pardon for former Kansas City Detective Eric DeValkenaere in the 2019 killing of Cameron Lamb, but Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker is urging Missouri Governor Mike Parson to deny the request.

DeValkenaere was convicted of second-degree manslaughter and armed criminal action in November of 2021 and was later sentenced to six years in prison. He has remained free on bond, while his appeal is pending.

Lamb was shot by DeValkenaere as he was backing a truck into a garage at his home following a car chase.

During the trial, the judge ruled that the chase had ended and DeValkenaere and his partner did not have a warrant, probable cause, or permission to be on private property where the shooting happened. DeValkenaere’s attorney argued that he shot Lamb because Lamb reached for a gun and DeValkenaere was worried about his partner.

In a letter sent to the governor, Baker argued that DeValkenaere was fairly convicted and sentenced under Missouri law; a pardon would subvert the rule of law, and the appellate process has not yet concluded.

“I imagine you might view a pardon as a way to support police,” wrote Baker in the letter. “But I expect this extreme action for the only KCPD officer convicted of fatally shooting a black man will ignite distrust, protests, and public safety concerns for citizens and for police.”

Baker urged Parson to speak with the victim’s family. She claimed no one from the governor’s office, or the Attorney General’s Office has spoken with the family and that “They deserve better.”

Baker also urged the governor to speak with the community and to call a public meeting on the issue.

“I ask again: please do not use political action to subvert the rule of law,” Baker concluded in the letter.

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, also opined on the prosecutor’s statement:

Police officers sworn to the uphold the law must be held accountable when they violate it, especially when their illegal actions have fatal results. By pardoning convicted killer Eric DeValkenaere, the governor not only would deny justice to the victim but shred any faith Missourians have that the law applies equally to all. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office has fought to ensure justice is done in this case. If the governor won’t help them uphold the law, he should at least stay out of their way.

