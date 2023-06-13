Former Chief Peyton Hillis recalls saving drowning children in first TV interview

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Earlier this year, former Chiefs running back Peyton Hillis was hospitalized for weeks after saving his niece and son from drowning at Pensacola Beach in Florida.

After spending weeks in the hospital, Hillis was released from the hospital with “no worries and concerns.” But nearly five months down the line, Hillis still has a long way to go before he’s fully recovered mentally and physically, though both children have fully recovered. He said his lungs may never return to how they were.

Hillis spoke about the rip current rescue for the first time since the incident yesterday on Good Morning America.

He said there was a bad storm the night before, but said the beach did not display with any surf warning flags, and Hillis did not see a lifeguard.

However, county officials said the absence of a flag does not mean the water is safe, and said the nearest surf warning flag was around a mile away. Officials also said lifeguards were patrolling the area.

Then, he heard his mother screaming that his son, 9-year-old Orry, and his niece, 8-year-old Camille, were drowning. In the distance, Hillis could see the children screaming and waving their hands in the air.

“And so, I didn’t even think, I reacted and started running into the water,” Hillis told Good Morning America.

However, Hillis said the “scariest point” of the accident was choosing to swim past his son to save his niece, who he said was panicking and in more danger than his son.

“I knew that I had to pass him up to get to Camille first,” he said. “Because, you know, if I didn’t then there’s no way she would’ve made it.”

Hillis then hauled his niece onto a boogie board and pushed her to the shore, but by the time he made it back into the water to save his son, he was “pretty much limp,” making it difficult for Hillis to stay above the 10-12 ft waves while holding his nearly unconscious, 130 lb son.

“Lord, please. Like, I really don’t care about my life. I don’t,” Hillis recalled thinking while carrying his son to safety. “But if we can get him out of here that’s the only thing I’m going to care about.”

After fighting for what Hillis said “felt like an eternity,” he made it close to the shore but soon after collapsed as his lungs and kidneys began to fail. After EMS assisted him on the beach, he was airlifted to Pensacola’s Baptist Hospital where he spent nearly two weeks in a medically-induced coma on a ventilator. Hillis said he could hear everything “perfectly clear,” during the 10-day coma, but couldn’t move.

When he regained consciousness ten days later, he was comforted by the sight of his family around his hospital bed. While he is not fully recovered mentally or physically months down the road, Hillis told Good Morning America that he’s taking it “one day at a time.”

Reflecting on the entire ordeal, Hillis said he isn’t a hero – he’s just a dad.

“If you’re not here for your loved ones, or your family, or your friends, why are you here?” said Hillis.

Hillis grew up in Conway, Arkansas. He played for the Arkansas Razorbacks from 2004-2007. The Denver Broncos drafted him in the 7th Round of the 2008 NFL Draft. He played eight seasons in the NFL with several teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs, in 2012. He rushed for nearly 1,200 yards with the Cleveland Browns in 2010 and was the cover athlete for the Madden NFL video game series “Madden NFL 12.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.