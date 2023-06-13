Patrick Mahomes starring in Netflix docu-series “Quarterback” July 12

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - You’ve seen him just about everywhere: NFL games, parades down the street, and even billboards. Now, you can catch Patrick Mahomes on the new, docu-series Netflix series “Quarterback” July 12.

The trailer for the nine-episode series, which is co-produced by Mahomes’s newly-formed 2PM Productions, comes out tomorrow.

Mahomes, Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings and Marcus Mariota of the Philadelphia Eagles were mic’d up for every single game of the 2022-23 season – allowing Chiefs fans to follow along with the team on their path to victory at the 2023 Super Bowl.

The series explores the athletes’ personal and professional lives, taking fans on the field and inside the players’ homes in a first-ever partnership between the streaming service and the NFL.

“I’m excited for fans to get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at an unforgettable season for the entire Chiefs organization and for my family,” Mahomes said in a statement. “From welcoming home a new baby in the middle of the season to welcoming the Lombardi trophy back to Kansas City, our crew was there for it all. This new Netflix series will show the time, preparation and balance that it takes to be an NFL quarterback and perform on the biggest stage.”

Who's ready to see the @netflix Quarterback trailer tomorrow? 👀 pic.twitter.com/KKuw27RkL2 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 13, 2023

