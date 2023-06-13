Man sentenced to 18 years in prison for fatally shooting Riley Youngblood in Independence

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man who pleaded guilty to killing a young father in a suspected road rage incident in 2022 was sentenced Tuesday to a total of 18 years in prison.

Joshua Mongold entered a guilty plea to lesser charges for the death of 23-year-old Riley Youngblood.

Youngblood’s heartbroken family members said they told prosecutors they did not support a plea agreement. “That’s not justice,” Youngblood’s grandfather Terry Roberts said.

Relatives said they wanted the case to go to trial because they believe Mongold deserves the maximum punishment for Youngblood’s death.

On Jan. 20, 2022, Youngblood was shot as he drove to work at his landscaping company near U.S. 40 Highway and Valley View Road in Independence. His daughter was just seven months old when he was shot.

“It won’t be long before she realizes everyone else has their daddy, so where is hers?” said Youngblood’s fiancée Kali Henderson. “The hardest thing for me as a mother is knowing the pain my daughter will forever have. It is a pain that I will never be able to take away. She was so young. She will never have her own memories of him.”

Youngblood’s relatives say Mongold rear-ended Youngblood’s vehicle then shot him. Court records show investigators found Mongold’s vehicle, which was seen on video surveillance near the shooting, painted a new color on a relative’s wooded property about 126 miles away from the crime scene.

“He didn’t just shoot him once. He didn’t just shoot him twice. He didn’t just shoot him three or four times,” Youngblood’s mother Andrea Casburn said. “He shot Riley five times.”

Relatives fear if Mongold serves 40% of his sentence he could be released in seven to 10 years if he is granted parole.

“Letting someone off who has done this on just a morning drive to work is showing our community that we cannot feel safe out here,” Henderson said. “It shows criminals that they can do these things to people, get out and still have time to have a life.”

Mongold was originally charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action. Mongold pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and unlawful use of a weapon. He received 15 years for the voluntary manslaughter charge and three years for the unlawful use of a weapon charge. The sentences will run consecutively.

“He made the decision to give all of us in this room a life sentence. We had no choice,” Youngblood’s uncle, Anthony Youngblood, said as he read a victim impact statement written by Youngblood’s grandmother. “Where is our justice for Riley and for his baby girl?”

During victim impact statements, relatives tried to find words to describe the indescribable pain they were forced to endure when they lost the 23-year-old father.

“He was the world to us. He was my first grandson,” Roberts said. “We don’t get to see Riley ever again. His baby girl, who is going to be 2 years old, never got to know her daddy.”

“I wish more than anything I could take his place so he could be here for his baby girl,” Casburn said. “So, she could grow up knowing her daddy and how amazing he was. It’s not fair that Mongold is here and Riley is not.”

Mongold was taken into custody to be transferred to the Missouri Department of Corrections to begin serving his sentence.

KCTV5 News reached out to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for comment but has not received a response yet.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.