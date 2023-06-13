WATCH LIVE: Kansas City’s fireworks show at the Stars and Stripes Picnic

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Tuesday, July 4, KCTV5 will broadcast throughout the day from the Stars and Stripes Picnic at the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

That includes live newscasts all afternoon and evening, as well as a special 90-minute broadcast from 9-10:30 p.m., which will include the entire 20-minute fireworks show.

The National WWI Museum and Memorial will open its lawn to guests beginning at 3 p.m., rain or shine. At the picnic, there will be chances to meet your favorite members of the KCTV5 news team!

Here is everything you need to know about our coverage:

  • KCTV5 will broadcast live from the Stars and Stripes Picnic throughout the entire day.
  • We will have a special broadcast stage outside the National World War I Museum and Memorial, where we will anchor newscasts live at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.
  • Join us at 9 p.m. for a special one-hour broadcast, including the area’s only live presentation of Kansas City’s official fireworks show!
  • Several of your favorite KCTV5 personalities will be at the event, and we will have a special meet-and-greet tent for you to come see them in person!
On July 4, 2023, KCTV5 will broadcast throughout the day from the Museum and Memorial.
On July 4, 2023, KCTV5 will broadcast throughout the day from the Museum and Memorial.(kctv)

For those who are going to enjoy the Stars and Stripes Picnic in person, you might wonder about parking, food and beverage and what time will the firework show begin. Here are all the details listed below.

Parking

It is recommended to use the KC Streetcar as large crowds are anticipated.

Complimentary however limited ADA parking is available at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. It is first come, first serve.

Paid parking is available for $20 (credit card only) at Hallmark’s garages:

  • Pershing Garage (enter 25th & Grand east side or Pershing & McGee)
  • Retail Garage (enter 25th & Grand west side)
  • South lots (27th & Warwick)

Paid parking is also available at Union Station for $20 (credit card only).

Food and Beverages

There will be local food and beverage venues to purchase food and drinks from, including beer and other alcohol.

  • Boss Dogs
  • KC Whip and Company
  • Taco Bar KC
  • Taste of Kansas City BBQ
  • Kona Ice
  • Cheesy Street
  • Yings Thai Food
  • Sicilian Sal’s
  • Da Poke Wagon
  • PH Coffee
  • Muffin Top Bakery
  • Taste of Aloha
  • Hawaiian Ice
  • and many more plus activities and apparel vendors

Guests are also welcome to bring their own food and drinks.

It is imperative to remember to bring water and stay hydrated as the weather will be hot.

Restrooms

There will be multiple clusters of portable restrooms located on the south side of the Museum and Memorial, including ADA options.

Main Stage Schedule

  • 4:00 p.m. Kadesh Flow
  • 4:50 p.m. All Night Trio
  • 5:45 p.m. Marching Cobras
  • 6:15 p.m. One Night Stand
  • 6:45 p.m. KCTV 5 Welcome and Intro Ceremony
  • 6:55 p.m. One Night Stand
  • 7:30 p.m. KC Irish Dance Company
  • 8:05 p.m. Headliner: Casi Joy
  • 9:35 p.m. Cumulus and KCTV 5 Countdown
  • 9:40 p.m. FIREWORKS!
Here's your map of the Stars and Stripes Picnic event at the WWI Museum and Memorial
Here's your map of the Stars and Stripes Picnic event at the WWI Museum and Memorial(WWI Museum and Memorial website)

And wherever you watch the Stars and Stripes Fireworks, you can tune in to 94.9 FM to hear the official soundtrack on 94.9 KCMO.

KCTV5 is proud to partner with the National WWI Museum and Memorial for the Stars and Stripes Picnic.

“This is an incredible opportunity for our station. We’re excited and hopeful that this will lead to a long-term partnership with both the Museum and Memorial and Kansas City,” Curtis Miles, president and general manager of KCTV5/KSMO said. “On top of that, we’re proud to be bringing this celebration into homes across the region.”

For more information on the Stars and Stripes Picnic, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Headliner Casi Joy joins KCTV5 at Stars and Stripes Picnic

Headliner Casi Joy joins KCTV5 at Stars and Stripes Picnic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

News

File image of some burgers on a grill.

Charcoal grill sets house on fire in Lee’s Summit

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Zoe Brown
A charcoal grill set a house on fire in Lee’s Summit this Fourth of July.

News

Star-Spangled Banner, flyover kick off Fourth of July celebration at WWI Memorial

Star-Spangled Banner, flyover kick off Fourth of July celebration at WWI Memorial

Updated: 2 hours ago
|

News

Non-profit making a K-9 calendar

A nonprofit fundraises for KCPD K-9 unit with special calendar

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A nonprofit is raising money for the KCPD K-9 Unit by making a calendar at the World War I Museum and Memorial.

Latest News

News

Stars and Stripes Picnic offers food, refreshments and fun

Stars and Stripes Picnic offers food, refreshments and fun

Updated: 3 hours ago
|

News

A streetcar sits down the hill from the World War I Museum and Memorial on a sunny day in...

KC Streetcar suspends service during Fourth of July due to track repairs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCTV5 Staff
The Kansas City Streetcar is currently suspending services for the day on Tuesday, July 4, due to track repairs.

News

KC Streetcar suspends services during 4th of July due to track repairs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|

Weather Forecast

Stars and Stripes Picnic forecast

FORECAST: Humid conditions for Fourth of July evening, chance of overnight scattered storms

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Savannah Tennyson
Mostly sunny to partly sunny skies will be common throughout the day. By tonight, the storm system interacts with our region. The good news is that it should not affect your firework festivities. However, by 10:30 or 11 tonight, storm activity will begin to develop.

Weather Forecast

FORECAST: Humid conditions for Fourth of July evening, chance of overnight scattered storm

Updated: 3 hours ago
|

News

One person left dead after a motorcycle and boat-trailer collision on Tuesday, July 4.

1 person dies following motorcycle and boat trailer crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Melonne McBride
One person left dead after a motorcycle and boat-trailer collision on Tuesday, July 4.