WATCH LIVE: Kansas City’s fireworks show at the Stars and Stripes Picnic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Tuesday, July 4, KCTV5 will broadcast throughout the day from the Stars and Stripes Picnic at the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

That includes live newscasts all afternoon and evening, as well as a special 90-minute broadcast from 9-10:30 p.m., which will include the entire 20-minute fireworks show.

The National WWI Museum and Memorial will open its lawn to guests beginning at 3 p.m., rain or shine. At the picnic, there will be chances to meet your favorite members of the KCTV5 news team!

Here is everything you need to know about our coverage:

KCTV5 will broadcast live from the Stars and Stripes Picnic throughout the entire day.

We will have a special broadcast stage outside the National World War I Museum and Memorial, where we will anchor newscasts live at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Join us at 9 p.m. for a special one-hour broadcast, including the area’s only live presentation of Kansas City’s official fireworks show!

Several of your favorite KCTV5 personalities will be at the event, and we will have a special meet-and-greet tent for you to come see them in person!

On July 4, 2023, KCTV5 will broadcast throughout the day from the Museum and Memorial. (kctv)

For those who are going to enjoy the Stars and Stripes Picnic in person, you might wonder about parking, food and beverage and what time will the firework show begin. Here are all the details listed below.

Parking

It is recommended to use the KC Streetcar as large crowds are anticipated.

Complimentary however limited ADA parking is available at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. It is first come, first serve.

Paid parking is available for $20 (credit card only) at Hallmark’s garages:

Pershing Garage (enter 25th & Grand east side or Pershing & McGee)

Retail Garage (enter 25th & Grand west side)

South lots (27th & Warwick)

Paid parking is also available at Union Station for $20 (credit card only).

Food and Beverages

There will be local food and beverage venues to purchase food and drinks from, including beer and other alcohol.

Boss Dogs

KC Whip and Company

Taco Bar KC

Taste of Kansas City BBQ

Kona Ice

Cheesy Street

Yings Thai Food

Sicilian Sal’s

Da Poke Wagon

PH Coffee

Muffin Top Bakery

Taste of Aloha

Hawaiian Ice

and many more plus activities and apparel vendors

Guests are also welcome to bring their own food and drinks.

It is imperative to remember to bring water and stay hydrated as the weather will be hot.

Restrooms

There will be multiple clusters of portable restrooms located on the south side of the Museum and Memorial, including ADA options.

Main Stage Schedule

4:00 p.m. Kadesh Flow

4:50 p.m. All Night Trio

5:45 p.m. Marching Cobras

6:15 p.m. One Night Stand

6:45 p.m. KCTV 5 Welcome and Intro Ceremony

6:55 p.m. One Night Stand

7:30 p.m. KC Irish Dance Company

8:05 p.m. Headliner: Casi Joy

9:35 p.m. Cumulus and KCTV 5 Countdown

9:40 p.m. FIREWORKS!

Here's your map of the Stars and Stripes Picnic event at the WWI Museum and Memorial (WWI Museum and Memorial website)

And wherever you watch the Stars and Stripes Fireworks, you can tune in to 94.9 FM to hear the official soundtrack on 94.9 KCMO.

KCTV5 is proud to partner with the National WWI Museum and Memorial for the Stars and Stripes Picnic.

“This is an incredible opportunity for our station. We’re excited and hopeful that this will lead to a long-term partnership with both the Museum and Memorial and Kansas City,” Curtis Miles, president and general manager of KCTV5/KSMO said. “On top of that, we’re proud to be bringing this celebration into homes across the region.”

For more information on the Stars and Stripes Picnic, click here.

