KCTV5 to broadcast Kansas City’s largest Fourth of July fireworks show

The Fourth of July fireworks display at the World War I Museum and Memorial on July 4, 2022.
The Fourth of July fireworks display at the World War I Museum and Memorial on July 4, 2022.(National World War I Museum and Memorial)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Curtis Miles, president and general manager of KCTV5/KSMO, announced KCTV5 has come to an agreement with the WWI Memorial and the City of Kansas City, Missouri, to be the exclusive television and streaming partner of the area’s largest Fourth of July fireworks show.

On July 4, 2023, KCTV5 will broadcast throughout the day from the WWI Memorial, including all afternoon and evening live newscasts, as well as a special 90-minute broadcast from 9-10:30 p.m., which will include a 20-minute fireworks show.

“This is an incredible opportunity for our station. We’re excited and hopeful that this will lead to a long-term partnership with both the WWI Memorial and Kansas City,” Miles said. “On top of that, we’re proud to be bringing this celebration into homes across the region.”

“The Fourth of July is a time when families come together to celebrate our independence. We can’t think of a better event to share with the people of Kansas City, both at the memorial and on their TVs at home,” added Josh Morgan, news director of KCTV5.

The World War I Memorial will open its lawn to guests beginning at 3 p.m., rain or shine, to picnic and meet KCTV5 anchors, reporters, and broadcasters. 

And wherever you watch the Stars and Stripes Fireworks, you can tune in to 94.9 FM to hear the official soundtrack on 94.9 KCMO.

For more information on the Stars and Stripes Picnic, click here.

