Kansas, Missouri ties set for Men’s College World Series

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With Super Regional results finalized Monday night, the pairings and game times for the first couple days of the 2023 Men’s College World Series have been confirmed.

The 76th MCWS will take place at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, June 16- June 25, or 26 if necessary, on the ESPN family of networks. It is a double-elimination format until two teams are left standing. The champion will be crowned between these two in a best-of-three series.

While you can take a road trip to Omaha beginning Friday and purchase tickets beginning at $24 here, there are some local ties that will be showcased on the biggest stage of college baseball.

Friday, June 16:

Texas Christian University vs. Oral Roberts, 1 p.m.

Texas Christian University (TCU)

Kurtis Byrne, Christian Brothers College High School (St. Louis, Mo.)

Ryan Vanderhei, Kansas transfer (Lawrence, Kan.)

Oral Roberts University

Dylan Wipperman, Blue Valley High School (Leawood, Kan.)

Assistant Coach Wes Davis, played at Seward County Community College (Liberal, Kan.)

Florida vs. Virginia, 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 17:

Wake Forest vs. Stanford, 1 p.m.

No. 8 Stanford University

Assistant Coach Thomas Eager, spent four seasons in St. Louis Cardinals organization after being drafted in 2007 (St. Louis, Mo.)

Louisiana State University vs. Tennessee, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Louisiana State University (LSU)

Assistant Coach and Recruiting Coordinator Josh Jordan, spent two seasons on the coaching staff of Fort Hays State beginning in 2004 and recieved M.S. in exercise science in 2005 (Fort Hays, Kan.)

University of Tennessee

Maui Ahuna, Kansas transfer (Lawrence, Kan.)

Logan Chambers, Crowder College transfer (Neosho, Mo.)

Seth Halvorsen, Missouri transfer (Columbia, Mo.)

Dylan Dreiling, Hays High School (Hays, Kan.)

The Stanford Cardinal are the only returners from last season’s MCWS and will face the No. 1-ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons to start things off.

