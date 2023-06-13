Aging & Style
Joshua Mongold takes plea deal in shooting death of Riley Youngblood

Joshua Mongold pleaded guilty two felonies in connection with the death of Riley Youngblood.
Joshua Mongold pleaded guilty two felonies in connection with the death of Riley Youngblood.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 35-year-old man took a plea deal Tuesday morning, convicted of voluntary manslaughter and unlawful use of a weapon in the death of an Independence man.

Joshua Mongold was sentenced to 18 years for the felonies. He was initially charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action.

He was accused in the fatal shooting of Riley Youngblood on Jan. 20, 2022.

According to search warrants filed in the investigation, police were investigating the shooting as an apparent road rage incident. Court records show video surveillance in the area appeared to capture the suspect hitting Riley’s truck in the rear before the shooting.

Then both vehicles sped out of view of the camera.

Family members said Youngblood was driving to work at his lawn company when he was senselessly shot and killed.

Court records stated investigators found the truck Mongold was driving approximately 126 miles away in Hickory County, Mo., parked in a wooded area that is used for hunting.

ALSO READ: Prosecutor to Gov. Parson: Don’t pardon former KCPD officer Eric DeValkenaere

