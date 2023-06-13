FORECAST: Warmer Tuesday with stray showers overnight, stronger storms later in the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Happy Tuesday morning! If you missed out on getting outside yesterday, well you are in luck today will be just as beautiful with a little more sunshine for folks along and south of I-70. The area is starting off on the chilly side of things as temperatures are in the mid to low 50s right now. Thanks to high pressure it will be a picture-perfect afternoon with temperatures in the upper-70s, mostly sunny skies, and light winds. I can’t leave out the low humidity we will have, making it feel more like autumn outside. Today will be a great day to be outdoors with refreshing conditions. The air quality has finally rebounded to the good category, unlike last week.

Heading throughout the rest of the week, a very isolated shower is possible overnight with most areas remaining dry. This will be a rinse-and-repeat for Wednesday night. By Thursday things start to shift and get a little more interesting with a chance for a stronger storm or today overnight. Right now, the storms look to pop up very late Thursday into early Friday. The main threats will be gusty winds and hail being the main threats. The chances of rain and storms continue into Friday and Saturday with heavy rainfall possible by late Saturday night. The good news is Father’s Day, the forecast looks drier.

