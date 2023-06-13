Fans turn out for Chiefs Night at Kauffman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For this Royals game, there was a whole lot more red in the crowd and it wasn’t in support of the away team Cincinnati Reds.

The Kansas City Chiefs had taken over Kauffman Stadium for Chiefs Day!

“I’m most excited to see the Super Bowl champs Pat Mahomes, Kelce and Andy Reid,” said JJ Jones, who went to Monday’s game.

“Patty Mahomes. I’m hoping to get him to autograph my shirt. That would be great,” said fan Clarence White.

It was a day of excitement at The K for the fans and the Chiefs football team.

Meanwhile, the team on the diamond is still working on getting back to championship-style play.

“Worse than they thought they would be, that’s the simple truth of it,” said Cody Tapp, Co-Host of Cody & Gold on 610 Sports Radio.

Tapp provides analysis on all things Kansas City sports and, lately, it’s been the struggles of the Royals.

“I think that they have kind of hoped, by this time, all those college pitchers and young hitters that were coming through the system would show that 2012 Royals hope,” said Tapp.

The team currently sits last in the AL Central. They are beginning to call-up players from the minors and rumors are swirling around trading key players, including some fan favorites.

“How you get more talent in there is by trading people you don’t want to trade. Salvy is really the tip of the iceberg. I would entertain trading one of the young players: Garcia, Melendez, somebody in that core that you like,” said Tapp.

While the fans may hate to hear that, many fans are willing to do whatever it takes see both the Chiefs and the Royals be champions again.

“Lorenzo Cain was one of my favorites. It broke my heart when he left. It’s just the cost of doing business they say,” White said.

Unfortunately, the Royals lost tonight’s game versus the Reds in extra innings 5-4.

