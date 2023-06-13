Drag boat racing returns this weekend for two-day KDBA Summer Thunder on Lake Lucas

WHEATLAND, MO. (June 13, 2023) - The speed and power of the Kentucky Drag Boat Association returns to Lucas Oil Speedway this Saturday and Sunday for the annual KDBA Summer Thunder on Lake Lucas.

It’s part of a big weekend of action at Lucas Oil Speedway, which includes a Thursday Night Madness program on the dirt track and Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series action on the dirt oval Saturday night.

Ten KDBA divisions will be in action on Lake Lucas, with pits scheduled to open at 7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday with spectator games opening at 8 a.m. both days. Qualifying round are set to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday and eliminations getting underway at 9 on Sunday.

Fans purchasing drag boat tickets, either two-day passes or for Saturday, will receive free admission to the dirt-track action on Saturday night. Drag boat tickets include access to the drag boat pits where spectators can see the boats up close, visit with the drivers and take photos.

In the KDBA Spring Opener on Lake Lucas a month ago, Rick Allen captured the fastest division with a 206.99 miles-per-hour run in the Top Alcohol Hydro class. Other winners were Justin Schmidt (Pro Outlaw), Shelby Ebert (Pro Mod), Barry Salsman (Quick Eliminator), David Schmidt Jr. (Pro Eliminator), Scott Schuette (Pro Comp Flat), Shea Harrington (Top Eliminator), Hardy Cole (Mod Eliminator, Ron Schulze (Stock Eliminator) and Evan Beal (Personal Watercraft).

This will be the second of four appearances by the KDBA at Lucas Oil Speedway this season.

KDBA Summer Thunder on Lake Lucas Saturday admission:

(Two-day and Saturday tickets include FREE admission to dirt track Saturday night)

Adult 2-Day GA/Pit Pass - $40

Seniors (62 and up)/Military 2-day GA/Pit Pass - $34

Youth (ages 6-15) 2-day GA/Pit Pass - $15

Adults (16 and over) - $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military - $22

Youth (6-15) - $10

Kids (5-and-under) - FREE

(Sunday admission)

Adults (16 and over) - $15

Seniors (62 and up)/Military - $12

Youth (6-15) - $5

Kids (5-and-under) - FREE

Thursday Night Madness on the dirt track: A busy week of racing at Lucas Oil Speedway fires up with open-wheel action headlining a big Thursday Night Madness program. The Oil Capital Racing Series and POWRi 305 Sprint Cars make their first visit to Lucas Oil Speedway on Thursday night competing for $1,500 to win and $300 to start the main event.

Johnny Kent of Kiefer, Okla., leads the OCRS points with Danny Wood of Norman, Okla., 35 behind. The series’ last event, Saturday at Lawton Speedway, saw Alex Sewell of Broken Arrow, Okla., pick up the feature win.

Also running will be the POWRi Midwest Modifieds and the POWRi Pure Stocks. Both classes will have $300-to-win features.

Pit gates open at 4 p.m. with grandstands at 5, hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.

(Thursday Night Madness admission)

Advance discount tickets online only (16 and up) - $12

Adults (16 and up) - $15

Seniors/Military (62 and up) - $12

Youth (6-15) - $5

Kids (5 and under) - FREE

Family Pass - $35

Pit Pass - $35

Saturday night Weekly Racing: Round 8 of the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series is set for Saturday night at the dirt track and the O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars will be featured, with a special 25-lap, $750-to-win main event. The Hermitage Lumber Late Models, Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds and Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods will be in action.

Pit gates open at 4 p.m. and grandstands at 5, with hot laps set for 6:30 and racing at 7:05 p.m.

(Saturday night dirt track admission)

FREE with drag boat two-day or Saturday ticket

Advance discount tickets online only (16 and up) - $12

Adults (16 and up) - $15

Seniors/Military (62 and up) - $12

Youth (6-15) - $5

Kids (5 and under) - FREE

Family Pass - $35

Pit Pass - $35

Camping: Daily Rates

Dry Camping - $15/Night (up to 6 people) ($5 additional a night per person)

Reserve Dry - $25/Night (limited Availability) (up to 6 people) ($5 additional a night per person)

Reserved Electric & Water - $40/Night (up to 6 people) ($5 additional a night per person. limited availability)

SRX tickets remain on sale: General admission tickets for the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) race scheduled for Aug. 17 at Lucas Oil Speedway remain on sale. Some of the biggest names in racing will be on hand as the SRX Thursday Night Thunder event will be the finale in the six-race series. All SRX races will air live on ESPN.

Drivers announced for the Wheatland event include Tony Stewart, Kenny Wallace, Hailie Deegan, Brad Keselowski, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Helio Castroneves, Clint Bowyer, reigning SRX Champion Marco Andretti, Paul Tracy and Ryan Hunter-Reay.

Tickets for the SRX event are $35 in advance and $40 at the gate (ages 16 and over). Kids (ages 6-15) will be $20 with ages 5-and-under free. Advance tickets can now be purchased via Stubwire - https://www.stubwire.com/event/srxespnthursdaynightthunder/lucasoilspeedway/wheatland/28075/ Pit passes are $50 and must be purchased the day of the event.

For information about any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

