Death investigation underway after body is found in Wyandotte County Lake

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Wyandotte County Lake on Monday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to the lake at about 2 p.m. after receiving a call about the body.

The body was recovered and found to be that of an adult Black male in his 20s.

No other information about the person will be available until next of kin has been notified.

The sheriff’s office is conducting the investigation.

If you have any information that could help them find out what happened to this person, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.

