Authorities take barricaded person into custody in Bonner Springs

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (KCTV) - A person who barricaded themself inside a Bonner Springs residence while deputies were serving an eviction notice has been taken into custody.

According to the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were serving the eviction near N. 122nd Street and Riverview Avenue at about 11:30 a.m.

When they tried to enter the residence, deputies heard a gunshot inside.

At that point, the deputies backed out and asked neighboring law enforcement agencies to come and help. Bonner Springs police and Kansas City, Kansas, police responded to the scene.

No results came from “many hours” of negotiation with the person inside.

At that point, the KCKPD’s Tactical Unit made entry and took the person into custody.

No further information is available at this time.

