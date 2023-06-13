58-year-old man convicted following undercover sex sting operation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri man faces up to 30 years in prison after being convicted by a federal jury on one count of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Steven E. Spradley, 58, was arrested during a 2021 undercover sex sting operation. He traveled from Jackson Country, Missouri, to Osage County, Kansas, to have sex with an individual he believed was a 17-year-old girl he met online. However, he was communicating with an investigator from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office.

The sting was part of an ongoing collaboration between the sheriff’s office and the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC).

“While child predators have long been a threat, the internet has greatly extended their reach to seek out victims,” said U.S. Attorney Kate E. Brubacher. “As these criminals scour for opportunities to prey on our young people, I applaud law enforcement officers for their proactive approach to catching these criminals and hopefully put them behind bars before a child falls victim.”

“This conviction holds Mr. Spradley accountable for his shameful and predatory actions. It underscores our continued commitment to have our children grow up without fear of exploitation and the importance of our state and local law enforcement partnerships in stopping those who attempt to harm the most vulnerable in our community,” said Charles Dayoub, FBI Kansas City Special Agent in Charge.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Internet Crimes against Children Task Force, and FBI are investigating the case. A federal district court judge will determine Spradley’s sentence.

